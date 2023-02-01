Home Business Usa: manufacturing ISM down to 47.4 points in January, worse than expected
Usa: manufacturing ISM down to 47.4 points in January, worse than expected

The contraction in the US manufacturing sector deepened in January, fueled by a further decline in orders and industrial production.

In fact, the Institute for Supply Management’s index on manufacturing activity fell for the fifth consecutive month in January, settling at 47.4 points, i.e. the weakest value since May 2020 and below the Bloomberg consensus (48 points). Recall that readings below 50 points indicate a contraction in the sector. In December, the indicator was 48.4 points.

The data underline how the combination of rising interest rates, falling demand for goods and economic uncertainty is weighing on factory activity.

