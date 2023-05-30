Home » Usa: May consumer confidence drops to 102.3 points
Usa: May consumer confidence drops to 102.3 points

In May, the consumer confidence index of the US Conference Board recorded a value of 102.3 points, compared to the 99.0 expected by analysts.

The April survey was revised upwards to 103.7 points, from the 101.3 initially communicated.

For the indicator, the May value represents the minimum for six months. The survey was hurt by uncertainty related to the previous weeks’ deadlock on the debt ceiling, ahead of this weekend’s deal.

The share of consumers who believe jobs are “plentiful” has fallen to its lowest level in more than two years. We remind you that the official job report of the US Department of Labor will be released on Friday.

