Usa: Michigan confidence at 71.6 in July

US consumer sentiment, as measured by the University of Michigan Index, increased in July to its highest level since October last year. This increase is mainly due to continued inflation mitigation.

According to the final reading for July, the confidence index rose to 71.6 from 64.4 the previous month. The figure is lower than the preliminary estimate and the Bloomberg consensus, equal to 72.6 points.

Consumers expect prices to rise at an annual rate of 3.4% over the next year, up slightly from the 3.3% expected in June.

Still, Americans remain optimistic about the economy. The reason for this optimism is that wage growth is finally outpacing inflation and unemployment remains low. The data, combined with today’s falling inflation data, fuel optimism that the economy can avoid a recession.

