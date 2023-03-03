Home Business Usa: new data confirm fear of inflation-Fed rates. Watch out for requests for subsidies and leap in unit labor costs
Usa: new data confirm fear of inflation-Fed rates. Watch out for requests for subsidies and leap in unit labor costs

From the macro front of the United States, two new data arrived today which confirmed both the solidity of the labor market and the robust growth of inflation.

Initial jobless claims dropped by 2,000 from last week’s 192,000 to 190,000. The four-week moving average was 193,000, up from the previous 191,250.

The number of US workers still receiving unemployment benefits fell further, to 1.655 million, from 1.660 million a week earlier and 1.665 million expected.

The unit cost of US labor in the fourth quarter of 2022 was also disclosed, which accelerated sustainedly, endorsing fears related to inflation and therefore to the risk that Jerome Powell’s Fed will raise rates more aggressively.

Unit labor cost jumped 3.2% versus expected 1.6% growth.

The upward revision was decidedly significant, given that the preliminary data indicated a 1.1% increase, compared to the 2% growth in the third quarter.

The US productivity growth rate was +1.7% in the last quarter of 2022, a sharp slowdown compared to the preliminary +3% and the expected +2.6%.

