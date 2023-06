US new home sales increased to 763k in May, from 680k the previous month (revised from 683k). According to the Bloomberg consensus, analysts were expecting an average value of 675 thousand.

The monthly change is equal to +12.2%, against the -1.2% expected by the experts and the +3.5% in April (adjusted by +4.1%). This is the fastest rate of growth for over a year.

