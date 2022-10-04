The level of new job openings in the United States plummeted by more than one million in August, providing a potential early signal that the massive job gap in the United States is starting to narrow.

Available positions totaled 10.05 million for the month, a 10% drop from 11.17 million reported in July, according to a release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday. This was also well below the 11.1 million FactSet estimate.

The number of hires increased slightly, while total separations increased by 182,000. Redundancies, or those who left their jobs voluntarily, increased by 100,000 in the month to 4.16 million.

Job opening numbers are closely followed by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to reverse runaway inflation.

One of the main focuses for the Fed is the job market, which showed around two job opportunities for every available worker. That ratio dropped to 1.67 to 1 in August.