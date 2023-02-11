It was a small aircraft that “could pose a threat to civilian flights”

A US Air Force F-22 fighter shot down an unidentified object flying at high altitudes north of Alaska. The White House said so. And the second felling after that of the Chinese spy balloon that had crossed the United States, after arriving from Canada, and had been hit by a jet once it arrived over the Atlantic.

National Security Council spokesman for the White House, John Kirby, stressed that noIt is not clear what the task of the ‘aircraft’ was and did not provide details on the type, but explained that he was shot down because, flying at more than twelve thousand meters of altitude, could pose a threat to commercial aircraft.

“President Biden ordered the object down,” Kirby added. The item it was much smaller than the spy balloon intercepted last week and shot down off South Carolina Saturday. “It was the size – she explained – of a small car. We don’t know who it belonged to, whether it was state-owned or a corporation. We don’t know what the targets were”.

According to the pilot of the fighter who hit him, there was no one on board. The shooting down, the Pentagon added, took place at 1:45 pm Washington time (7:45 pm in Italy).

The accident threatens to aggravate tensions between the US and China, also because it emerged today that the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, had tried in vain to get in touch with his Chinese counterpart last week, after the shooting down of the ‘spy balloon’. Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe refused to answer, letting the emergency phone ring.

After the spy balloon case, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had cancelled which was his upcoming visit to Beijing and which would have seen him engaged in a series of meetings, including one with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While in the case of the first sighting, the ‘balloon’ had been monitored for days along its route which took it from Montana to South Carolina, in this case between the moment it was intercepted yesterday and the order to hit him, it’s been less than 24 hours.

Michael Mulroy, a former Pentagon representative, endorsed Biden’s decision to take action, “because hitting the object over Alaska was without risk“. “If another Chinese spy balloon turns out – he added – this would indicate that China is either incompetent in managing these platforms or is deliberately provoking the United States“.

