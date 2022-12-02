Home Business Usa: non farm payrolls +263 thousand in November, above expectations. Unemployment stable at 3.7%
Usa: non farm payrolls +263 thousand in November, above expectations. Unemployment stable at 3.7%

Usa: non farm payrolls +263 thousand in November, above expectations. Unemployment stable at 3.7%

US non farm payrolls for November stood at 263,000 units, above the 200,000 expected by the Bloomberg consensus. The October survey was revised upwards to 284 thousand units, from the 261 thousand initially communicated.

The unemployment rate stood at 3.7%, in line with expectations and the previous month’s reading.

Average hourly wages increased by 0.6% on a monthly basis (consensus 0.3%, October 0.5% revised from 0.4%) and by 5.1% on a trend basis (4.6% estimate, October 5.6% revised from 4.7%).

Futures on American indices immediately worsened after the publication of the job report, with losses of more than 1%, also dragging the European indices into the red.

