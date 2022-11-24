Home Business Usa: orders for durable goods +1% in October, much better than expected and showing a strong recovery
In October, the data relating to orders for durable goods in the United States rose by 1%, much better than the growth expected by analysts, equal to +0.4%, and recovering strongly from the +0.3% of September.

Excluding the transport component, durable goods orders rose by 0.5%, better than the unchanged trend expected by the consensus, and strongly recovering from the previous month’s decline of -0.5%, which was revised between the other down to -0.9%.

Excluding the defense sector, orders advanced by 0.8%, slowing down from the +1.4% of the previous month.

Excluding defense and aviation, durable goods orders grew by 0.7%, much better than expected unchanged data and after the decline of -0.8% (data revised downwards from the previous -0.7%) made known.

