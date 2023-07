Inflation showed further signs of cooling in June, according to an indicator released Friday that the Federal Reserve is closely following.

The Commerce Department said the price index of personal consumption expenditures, excluding food and energy, rose just 0.2% from the previous month, in line with Dow Jones estimates.

The so-called core PCE was up 4.1% from a year ago, up from the 4.2% estimate. The annual rate was the lowest since September 2021 and marked a decline from 4.6% in May.

