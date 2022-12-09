Home Business Usa: producer prices above expectations, +0.3% in November
Usa: producer prices above expectations, +0.3% in November

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released the producer price index for November today, as it rose 0.3%, up from its estimate of 0.2%. This data has had an impact on yields on the US 10-year which is currently at 3.5%; while at the moment the futures on Wall Street remain in positive territory.

The figure on an annual basis was also above expectations, which recorded an increase of +7.4%, up on the consensus of 7.2% and down on the +8.1% recorded in October.

Looking at the prices of core goods and services, i.e. the producer price index excluding the more volatile components and therefore food and energy, it shows an increase of 0.4% on an annual basis, +0.1% on a monthly basis.

