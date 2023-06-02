Home » Usa: productivity down in the first quarter of 2023
Business

Usa: productivity down in the first quarter of 2023

by admin
Usa: productivity down in the first quarter of 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, the productivity in the non-agricultural sector of the United States recorded a decrease of 2.1%, a more positive figure compared to -2.7% of the preliminary estimate and +1.7% in the previous quarter. Expectations were for a drop of 2.7%, but the result surprised positively. In fact, production grew by 0.5% and hours worked recorded an increase of 2.6%.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that nonfarm unit labor cost increased by 4.2% in Q1 2023. This figure is higher than both the preliminary figure (+6.3% ) and the consensus (+6.3%). In the previous quarter, there was a 3.2% growth in unit labor costs.

See also  Alitalia, summer season in the balance: "The goal is to take off in July"

You may also like

Sanctions against Russia: sensitive deals with Russian oil

Florence, Nardella and the war on short-term rentals:...

Karstadt property on Ku’damm gets two skyscrapers

“The record of the energy transition so far...

Long weekend of June 2, in Lombardy employment...

“A nail in the coffin for small and...

Bank of Italy warns: “Inflation attacks the poor,...

Amazon aims at telephony: the offer for mobile...

How good are electric cars really? WORLD live...

Resolution 84 of 05/22/2023 – Authorization for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy