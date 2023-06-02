Usa: productivity down in the first quarter of 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, the productivity in the non-agricultural sector of the United States recorded a decrease of 2.1%, a more positive figure compared to -2.7% of the preliminary estimate and +1.7% in the previous quarter. Expectations were for a drop of 2.7%, but the result surprised positively. In fact, production grew by 0.5% and hours worked recorded an increase of 2.6%.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that nonfarm unit labor cost increased by 4.2% in Q1 2023. This figure is higher than both the preliminary figure (+6.3% ) and the consensus (+6.3%). In the previous quarter, there was a 3.2% growth in unit labor costs.