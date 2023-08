U.S. crude oil inventories posted a record decline of 17.05 million barrels last week. This news is the latest sign of an increasingly tight global market following OPEC+ production cuts.

US reserves are now at their lowest level since January, according to US government data.

Gasoline reserves increased by 1.48 million barrels, while distillate stocks decreased by 0.8 million barrels.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook