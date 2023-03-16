Home Business Usa: retail sales down in February (-0.4%)
Usa: retail sales down in February (-0.4%)

Usa: retail sales down in February (-0.4%)

US retail sales fell in February after surging the previous month, reflecting the impact of inflation and rate hikes on consumer spending.

Value retail sales fell 0.4% month-on-month, in line with analysts’ expectations, after jumping 3.2% the previous month (revised from +3, 0%).

Excluding gasoline and autos, retail sales remained unchanged (consensus -0.2%, January +2.8%), while excluding autos alone, they fell 0.1% (expected -0.1%, prev +2.4%).

Eight out of 13 retail categories reported declines, particularly furniture and department stores. Vehicle sales fell 1.8% in February. Sales of restaurants and bars, the only service sector category in the report, fell 2.2% in February, the most in more than a year.

