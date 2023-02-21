Home Business Usa: services PMI jumps to 50.5 points in February, the decline in manufacturing is attenuating




In February, the preliminary estimate of the US manufacturing PMI improved from 46.9 to 47.8 points, beating analysts’ expectations (47.2 points) but remaining below the 50-point threshold that separates contraction and expansion . The services PMI grew from 46.8 to 50.5 points (consensus 47.3) and the composite PMI from 46.8 to 50.2 points (estimate 47.5).

February data signaled a stabilization of the US private sector economy. Business activity increased slightly compared to January. The headline recovery was led by the services sector, while manufacturing continues to price in a decline in output.

