In February, the preliminary estimate of the US manufacturing PMI improved from 46.9 to 47.8 points, beating analysts’ expectations (47.2 points) but remaining below the 50-point threshold that separates contraction and expansion . The services PMI grew from 46.8 to 50.5 points (consensus 47.3) and the composite PMI from 46.8 to 50.2 points (estimate 47.5).

February data signaled a stabilization of the US private sector economy. Business activity increased slightly compared to January. The headline recovery was led by the services sector, while manufacturing continues to price in a decline in output.