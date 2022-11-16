Consumer spending made in the USA continues to hold, despite high inflation. This is what emerges from the data relating to retail sales published today.

In October, retail sales rose 1.3%, better than the 1% growth expected by the consensus, and a strong improvement from the unchanged trend seen in September.

Ex auto, growth was still 1.3%, much better than both the previous increase of 0.1% and the +0.4% expected.

Excluding auto and gasoline sales, the figure was also up 0.9%, well above +0.2% expected and +0.6% previously (revised up from +0.4% initially reported ).