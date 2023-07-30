Usa, the American economy in perfect Barbie style: all in pink

USA, the Barbie-style American economy, all in pink

The American economy seems to follow the style promoted by the Barbie movie, it’s all pink as the numbers confirm. Americans, today more than ever, want to consume and it doesn’t matter if the prices of the big brands have risen. The quarterly reports of large companies are very often “effervescent” and the country’s GDP reflects this moment with a significant and unexpected +2.4%. A result that is the result of two simple words: spending and resilience. A combination of desire to spend and resilience to unquestionable product increases. It seems that the invitations to drink from the two cool singers, Taylor Swift and Beyoncè, have been taken literally.

Usa, the singers Taylr Swift and Beyoncè are trendy

Americans have scaled back some spending categories, including clothing and furniture, but they’re splurging on travel. They also go out to eat and see concerts and movies. Furthermore, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé , the two super trendy singers, seem to have moved markets and consumption. Data in the hand of the Fed it seems that Taylor Swift’s tour could generate almost 5 billion dollars in global revenue and Beyoncé’s exits are moving the business of hotels, hairdressers and bartenders. Travel, concerts, gastronomy are the most popular sectors.

