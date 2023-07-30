Home » Usa, the American economy in perfect Barbie style: all in pink
Business

Usa, the American economy in perfect Barbie style: all in pink

by admin
Usa, the American economy in perfect Barbie style: all in pink

USA, the Barbie-style American economy, all in pink

The American economy seems to follow the style promoted by the Barbie movie, it’s all pink as the numbers confirm. Americans, today more than ever, want to consume and it doesn’t matter if the prices of the big brands have risen. The quarterly reports of large companies are very often “effervescent” and the country’s GDP reflects this moment with a significant and unexpected +2.4%. A result that is the result of two simple words: spending and resilience. A combination of desire to spend and resilience to unquestionable product increases. It seems that the invitations to drink from the two cool singers, Taylor Swift and Beyoncè, have been taken literally.

Usa, the singers Taylr Swift and Beyoncè are trendy

Americans have scaled back some spending categories, including clothing and furniture, but they’re splurging on travel. They also go out to eat and see concerts and movies. Furthermore, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé , the two super trendy singers, seem to have moved markets and consumption. Data in the hand of the Fed it seems that Taylor Swift’s tour could generate almost 5 billion dollars in global revenue and Beyoncé’s exits are moving the business of hotels, hairdressers and bartenders. Travel, concerts, gastronomy are the most popular sectors.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Electric SUVs 2021, 10 novelties on the market for all needs

You may also like

“The middle class is blocked from home ownership”

So Byd built his dreams of glory

Volkswagen Group and Xiaopeng Motors Forge Groundbreaking Partnership...

The Dow Jones and the Wild 13

Grasso (Maserati): «We want to get bigger, target...

Professional Law | Specialist lawyer training can be...

The party of taxi drivers who always say...

Xinjiang Seizes Golden Period of Construction with Launch...

Natural conception after fertility treatment

The Impact of Banking Consolidation on Puerto Rican...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy