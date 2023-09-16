Home » USA, the checkerboard auto strike limits the damage to a billion in 10 days
Business

USA, the checkerboard auto strike limits the damage to a billion in 10 days

by admin
USA, the checkerboard auto strike limits the damage to a billion in 10 days

Listen to the audio version of the article

Estimates in August spoke of damages of around $5 billion from a 10-day strike in the industrial heart of the United States. The auto industry is worth about 3% of U.S. gross domestic product, and Detroit homes account for about half of the national market. But the tactic chosen by the union (Uaw, United automobile workers) is that of the checkerboard strike, which costs a salary reduced to 500 dollars a week.

Only 13 thousand of the 146 thousand registered…

See also  The Shenzhen Stock Exchange issued an annual report inquiry letter to Huitian Thermal Power to explain the reasons for the large year-on-year difference in operating income and net profit

You may also like

China’s Real Estate Market Faces Intensifying Decline, Raising...

Used electric cars – Used electric cars are...

Agri-food first in green investments: Unioncamere conference in...

Foreign Investment in China Sees Decrease in First...

Berlusconi, the two pacts to protect Fininvest: the...

The Rise of Domestic Brands: Exploring the Durability...

11 German stocks that are now historically cheap

Resolution 23 of 09/14/2023 – Acknowledging the update...

The National Economy Continues Its Recovery Trend in...

Ford Fires 600 Workers as UAW Strike Hits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy