Usa, the job market is running: in May 339,000 more jobs. The Stock Exchanges are confirmed on the rise

MILANO – Encouraging signals from the US labor market. The US economy created 339,000 jobs in May, well above the 195,000 expected by analysts. The April figure has also been significantly revised upwards, going from 253,000 to 294,000. Unemployment rose from 3.4% (confirmed data) to 3.7%, with expectations at 3.5%. Average hourly wages increased 11 cents, 0.33%, to $33.44, in line with expectations; compared to a year earlier, they increased by 4.3%. The average working week decreased by 0.1 hour to 34.3 hours. Labor force participation was 62.6%, 0.8 percentage points away from February 2020 levels, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. “Today is a good day for the economy and for Americans,” said Joe Biden commenting on the data. “We have created 13 million jobs since I took office”, highlighted Biden, underlining how his economic plan “is working”.

Numbers that support an already positive day for the European Stock Exchanges which are proceeding positive as they approach the closing. The spread between the BTP and the Bund is 178 points with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.08%. On the commodity front, gas rises and is oriented towards 24 euros (+2.2%). Oil also rose with WTI at 71.6 dollars a barrel (+2%) and Brent at 75.8 dollars (+2%). For foreign exchange, the euro is weak and trades at 1.0745 dollars.

