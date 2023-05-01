Usa, the professor fired for the David shown at school on a visit to Florence

Art, US professor fired for David’s visit to Florence

“I hope that the teaching of Renaissance art is no longer a problem for anyone”. Thus Hope Carrasquilla visiting Florence. The teacher, and former principal of Florida’s Tallahassee Classical School, became known for being fired from school after showing Michelangelo’s David in art history class. The professor is in Florence, and spoke to journalists on the sidelines of a press conference with, among others, the mayor Dario Nardella.

“I hope to show more people classical education and highlight it – he added – so I want something good to come out of what happened. There was nothing wrong with the lesson: I didn’t ‘I explained, I was the principal, the art teacher explained the lesson: and it was a beautiful lesson”.

Dario Nardella and Hope Carrasquilla

Art: Nardella, should never be considered pornography

“It is an example for all teachers and for all students in the world, because art can never be considered pornography”. Thus the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella, referring, on the sidelines of a press conference, to Hope Carrasquilla, the teacher and former principal of the Tallahassee Classical School in Florida, who became known for being fired from the school after, during a history of art, Michelangelo’s David had been shown.

The professor is in Florence these days. “Today we give her recognition – added Nardella – I believe, thanks also to the media, given that they have been talking about it for days all over the world, that it is a gesture that serves to tell the whole world what the beauty of Florence, what does Michelangelo’s David symbolize, and that nudity in art can never, ever, ever be considered vulgarity or pornography”.

