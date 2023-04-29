Home » Usa, the professor fired for the David shown at school on a visit to Florence
Business

Usa, the professor fired for the David shown at school on a visit to Florence

by admin
Usa, the professor fired for the David shown at school on a visit to Florence

Dario Nardella and Hope Carrasquilla

Art, US professor fired for David’s visit to Florence

“I hope that the teaching of Renaissance art is no longer a problem for anyone”. Thus Hope Carrasquilla visiting Florence. The teacher, and former principal of Florida’s Tallahassee Classical School, became known for being fired from school after showing Michelangelo’s David in art history class. The professor is in Florence, and spoke to journalists on the sidelines of a press conference with, among others, the mayor Dario Nardella.

“I hope to show more people classical education and highlight it – he added – so I want something good to come out of what happened. There was nothing wrong with the lesson: I didn’t ‘I explained, I was the principal, the art teacher explained the lesson: and it was a beautiful lesson”.

Dario Nardella and Hope CarrasquillaDario Nardella and Hope Carrasquilla

Art: Nardella, should never be considered pornography

“It is an example for all teachers and for all students in the world, because art can never be considered pornography”. Thus the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella, referring, on the sidelines of a press conference, to Hope Carrasquilla, the teacher and former principal of the Tallahassee Classical School in Florida, who became known for being fired from the school after, during a history of art, Michelangelo’s David had been shown.

The professor is in Florence these days. “Today we give her recognition – added Nardella – I believe, thanks also to the media, given that they have been talking about it for days all over the world, that it is a gesture that serves to tell the whole world what the beauty of Florence, what does Michelangelo’s David symbolize, and that nudity in art can never, ever, ever be considered vulgarity or pornography”.

See also  Mps: European Commission communicates commitments to be respected in the face of ok extension of the state capital

6028837 small

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

The Rdc is no longer liked by the...

economist dr. Thomas Komarek recommends TTPCG® Franchise

Marta Donà, here is the manager of the...

Will Switzerland manage the energy transition with wind...

Interpump approves 2022 financial statements and distributes dividends

Oberspreewald-Lausitz: BASF Schwarzheide closes waterborne basecoat factory

Giuseppe Lavazza: “Ready for a major acquisition even...

About the causes of prosperity | Podcast Economics...

Qualitalia, the Customs project to “certify” the agri-food...

Bavaria allows the import of non-approved antibiotic juices

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy