Today in the United States the focus is entirely on midterm elections. There are three possible scenarios, with the consequent repercussions on the markets to consider: the Republicans win in the House and the Democrats keep the Senate; Republicans win in the House and Senate; Democrats keep House and Senate. To deepen the topic is a comment by Cirdan Capital.

In the event of a division between the two chambers, with the Senate in the hands of the Democrats, the President’s attention to international affairs and in particular to China would increase, conducting a more aggressive trade policy towards the latter with positive effects on the dollar.

From the point of view of rates and equities, with Congress in the Republican party, interest rates could prove more effective and therefore be reduced in the medium term with positive effects for equities.

The victory in both Houses by the Republicans could be translated by the markets into higher asset returns, with increased risk of bonds, and with a more marked reduction in interest rates, with more difficult currency effects. foresee. We await the response of the polls.