USA threatens insolvency: The debt dispute affects us all

In the United States, President Joe Biden’s Democrats and Republicans are arguing bitterly about the debt limit. Once again, you could say. But this year the situation is threatening. Without an agreement, the United States faces insolvency at the beginning of June. This would not only plunge the world‘s largest economy into a crisis. The consequences for the global economy would be devastating. We explain what the dispute is about. Why the fronts are so hardened. And why the danger of an escalation is so high this year.

Because of the crisis, US President Joe Biden has even canceled his foreign visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea. Biden will return to the United States straight from the G7 summit in Japan on Sunday to meet with leaders in Congress.

At the beginning of the week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed that the US could run out of money as early as June if Congress does not intervene and raise the debt ceiling. Parliament also estimates that the US insolvency in the first weeks of Junet threatens. Here are the most important questions and answers about the debt dispute.

What is the US debt dispute about?

In the United States, there is a legal limit to government debt. It is currently included $31.381 trillion (28.6 trillion euros). The state regularly reaches this limit with new loans. It must then be raised by Parliament. Since World War II, Congress has raised the debt ceiling a good 100 times.

Without an agreement, however, the state’s ability to spend money would be severely restricted. The state would have to lay off employees, cancel orders – and the USA could no longer service its loans. The world‘s largest economy would default.

To prevent this, both chambers of Parliament, the Senate and the House of Representatives, must raise the debt limit. But the Democrats of US President Joe Biden only have a majority in the Senate, while the Republicans have a majority in the House of Representatives. Such a constellation has often led to both sides struggling to reach a compromise up to the last minute. This year, however, the danger of an escalation seems particularly high.

What is different about the debt dispute this year?

The dispute over public schools and an impending default by the USA was always a “blame game”: Both sides try to blame themselves for a possible disaster. So far, there has always been a compromise in the end: because politicians had to fear that citizens would ultimately blame both parties for a shutdown; and because Democrats and Republicans put raison d’etat above partisan interests.

That could be different now, because next year there are presidential elections. Biden will run again in 2024. This strengthens the will of the Republicans to damage him politically and to let the 80-year-old look like a weak president.

For the Republicans, the race for the candidacy is open. Ex-President Donald Trump wants to run and is bringing his hardliners into position. This puts Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy under pressure. Trump’s people have already made McCarthy clear of their power and the expectation of a tougher opposition when they only confirmed him in office after a humiliating 15 ballots.

What’s more, the camps in the USA have become ever further apart. At least since the Trump era, Republicans and Democrats have been hostile to each other. Parts of the Republicans have become radicalized. Since Trump’s election in 2016 and his tenure in office, nothing seems to be out of the question in the United States.

US debt dispute: Republicans vs. President Biden

The front line in the debt dispute is typical: Republicans are demanding that Biden cut government spending. The President is ready to talk about cuts. However, he refuses to be blackmailed with the threat of insolvency. So it’s also a matter of principle.

Among other things, the Republicans want to take back parts of the tax breaks that the USA wants to use to subsidize investments in climate-friendly technologies in its “Inflation Reduction Act”.

The Republicans have already approved spending cuts of 45 billion US dollars with their majority in the House of Representatives. However, the law has no chance in the democratically controlled Senate. Biden could also veto it.

What would happen if the US defaulted?

Nobody knows for sure. So far, this case has always been avoided. The US government has warned that it will have to lay off hundreds of thousands of workers in the short term. The payment of pensions for millions of retirees could be in question. If the default lasts longer, economists expect millions of jobs to be lost and economic output to decline by six percent. This would have the dimensions of the financial crisis of 2008.

A deep one alone recession in the largest economy in the world would send new shock waves to the global economy. For Germany, the USA is the largest trading partner outside the EU. The International Monetary Fund warned of “very serious consequences” for the US and the global economy.

The effects on the financial markets are likely to be even more devastating than the consequences for the real economy. If there is even serious doubt that the US will default on its debt, rating agencies are likely to downgrade the US credit rating. When a Republican majority in Congress delayed raising the debt ceiling for a long time in 2011, this was the only time in history that this happened.

If there were a big bang, interest rates would rise quickly and sharply. The Council of Economic Advisers, which advises the US President, expects stock prices to crash by 45 percent in the event of a longer payment default.

“Higher interest rates and great instability,” fears IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack. This would come at a global economy still digesting the shocks of the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine war. The rating agency Moody”s warns of an “overwhelming chaos on the financial markets”.

Nervousness is already growing on the financial markets. This can be seen in the financial instruments that investors can use to protect themselves against the default of US government bonds. Corresponding insurance is now twice as high for the USA as in the debt crisis year 2011, reported the “Handelsblatt”.

“Failing to raise the debt ceiling in Congress would put American families in deep distress, undermine our global leadership, and challenge our ability to defend our national security interests,” Yellen wrote to McCarthy.

US default: Biden’s last trump card

The debt dispute could escalate into a constitutional crisis. The Democrats are of the opinion that the President can, and even has to, borrow above the debt limit in order to service US debt. They invoke the 14th amendment, according to which the legitimacy of US government debt should not be questioned.

