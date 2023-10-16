USA, Univ. Michigan: consumer sentiment declining

Preliminary data from the University of Michigan indicates a significant decline in consumer sentiment. This value is a key indicator of consumer sentiment and can have a major impact on the economy.

Paragraph 2: Consumer sentiment fell to 63 points, compared to 68.1 points recorded in September. This decrease is more marked than expected by analysts, who expected a drop of up to 67.2 points. This worse-than-expected decline reflects a situation of uncertainty and could have repercussions on future economic trends. We will continue to monitor this data closely to better understand trends in consumer sentiment.

