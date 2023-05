The final May reading for the University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index came in at 59.2 points, compared with 57.7 in the preliminary reading and 58 in the consensus. In March, the index stood at 63.5 points from March.

One-year inflation expectations have been revised from 4.5% to 4.2% (4.6% in March), while those for the 5-10 year period stand at 3.1%, in line with expectations (3.2% preliminary reading, 3.0% in March).