Usa: University of Michigan sentiment at 64.4 points in June

The final June reading for the University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index came in at 64.4 points, compared to 59.2 in May and 63.9 in the preliminary estimate.

One-year inflation expectations confirm the significant reduction, from 4.2% in May to 3.3% in June.

Price projections for the 5-10 year period stand at 3.0%, in line with the previous reading and down slightly from 3.1% in May.

