May’s preliminary reading of the University of Michigan’s US consumer sentiment index indicated a decline to 57.7 points, from 63.5 points in March and 63.0 expected by the Bloomberg consensus.

One-year inflation expectations drop slightly from 4.6% to 4.5% (4.5% estimate), while those relating to the 5-10 year period increase from 3.0% to 3.2% (expectations 2.9%).