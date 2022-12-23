Home Business Usa: University of Michigan sentiment index improves to 59.7 points in December
Business

Usa: University of Michigan sentiment index improves to 59.7 points in December

by admin
Usa: University of Michigan sentiment index improves to 59.7 points in December

Short-term inflation expectations in the US declined further at the end of the year and consumer confidence improved, reflecting easing price pressures, particularly for gasoline.

Specifically, the sentiment index compiled by the University of Michigan rose to 59.7 in December, compared to 59.1 points in the preliminary survey and 56.8 points in November.

As high as inflation remains, the worst may be over. However, the path to bring prices back towards the 2% annual growth target set by the Fed remains long and uncertain, so much so that it cannot be ruled out that the US economy will fall into recession over the next year.

An alternative indicator of consumer sentiment released by the Conference Board – which puts more emphasis on labor market views – hit an eight-month high in December.

In the Michigan survey, job loss worries are intensifying. About 45% of consumers expect unemployment to rise in the coming year, the highest share since April 2020.

See also  The market maker system on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board will soon be implemented, and market liquidity and trading activity are expected to increase_ Securities Times

You may also like

Piazza Affari closed just above parity (+0.3%) before...

In the first 11 months of this year,...

Consumer and business confidence index improving in December

The recovery effect of the auto market appears,...

Leonardo, 690 million contract in Canada for helicopters

The first domestic DPU chip successfully lit: 28nm...

The price of gas falls before the price...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 23rd. Europe in cautious...

ECB and Lagarde’s best wishes: ‘taxes still up’

Netflix ready to block shared accounts: in Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy