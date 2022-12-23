Short-term inflation expectations in the US declined further at the end of the year and consumer confidence improved, reflecting easing price pressures, particularly for gasoline.

Specifically, the sentiment index compiled by the University of Michigan rose to 59.7 in December, compared to 59.1 points in the preliminary survey and 56.8 points in November.

As high as inflation remains, the worst may be over. However, the path to bring prices back towards the 2% annual growth target set by the Fed remains long and uncertain, so much so that it cannot be ruled out that the US economy will fall into recession over the next year.

An alternative indicator of consumer sentiment released by the Conference Board – which puts more emphasis on labor market views – hit an eight-month high in December.

In the Michigan survey, job loss worries are intensifying. About 45% of consumers expect unemployment to rise in the coming year, the highest share since April 2020.