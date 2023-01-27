In December 2022, according to preliminary data, US wholesale inventories increased by 0.1% MoM. The figure is lower than the +0.5% expected by analysts and the +0.9% the previous month (revised from +1.0%).
Retail inventories, on the other hand, grew by 0.5% in December compared to the +0.2% consensus and the stable November survey (revised from +0.1%).
