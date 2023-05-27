Home » Usa, Yellen extends the first date of the potential default to 5 June. Biden confident he will have a deal soon
Business

Usa, Yellen extends the first date of the potential default to 5 June. Biden confident he will have a deal soon

by admin
Usa, Yellen extends the first date of the potential default to 5 June. Biden confident he will have a deal soon

New York – Five more days to avoid bankruptcy of accounts. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave Congress a new “deadline” on June 5, by which if there is no agreement on raising the debt ceiling, the United States will not be able to pay its bills.

The previous deadline was June 1, considered for weeks the date X, the one not to be exceeded. In recent days, the Republicans had expressed doubts that it could not be postponed. For this reason, Yellen had received an appeal from many quarters to show the real data and to provide more precise information.

The head of the Treasury did it, postponing the deadline. “Based on the most recent data available – she communicated to Congress – the Treasury believes that from June 5 the resources will become insufficient to meet government obligations, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit”.

The deficit amounts to nearly $31.4 trillion. If an agreement is not found between the White House and the Republicans, Washington should declare the default of accounts: the first payments to be skipped would be those intended for federal employees, the military and the benefits to be paid to retirees. The ripple effect would spill over into financial markets, not just on Wall Street, but around the world.

The US president, who said he was confident he could secure a debt deal by tonight, said a default could trigger a crisis that would cost eight million workers their jobs. The worst-case scenario is receding, but the danger has not yet been averted, even if the negotiators and Congress will have a few more days.

See also  SachsenEnergie will soon be using the waste heat from the high-performance computer at the TU Dresden: Newspaper for municipal economy

Yellen had just reaffirmed the June 1 deadline on Monday. Since then, as explained by the Speaker of the Chamber, Kevin McCarthy, “some progress has been made but there is still no agreement”.

The Republican Patric McHenry, one of the negotiators, confirmed the positive signals, however underlining one aspect: “Every time we take a step forward, the issues that remain on the table become more and more complicated”. There is an agreement on raising the limit for two years and imposing a cut in spending for the same period, but that does not affect the military and veterans, protected categories especially in these days which will lead to Memorial Day, Monday, the day in which millions of people remember the American Fallen of all wars. But the reputation of the United States remains at stake.

Network agencies could downgrade the economy’s rating, which got triple “A” ratings from Standard & Poor’s after a similar debt battle in 2011. Barack Obama was the president then, and the situation was similar to this one, with the Republicans controlling the House. In the last few hours Fitch has sent a warning, while Moody’s appears more optimistic. Standard & Poor’s, however, remained silent.

You may also like

Perrino interviews the CEO of the Sun: “Me...

The 7th China Beijing Cuisine Food Culture Festival...

Salaries: Doctors, nurses, hairdressers – Germany earns that...

Arisa and the confession about Meloni: “I like...

Serbia – Tens of thousands protest again in...

More solar than oil: The deceptive success of...

Concerts, the municipality of Milan is studying a...

Emilia Romagna on its knees, but Bonaccini sends...

Newsletter: Germany’s DAX 30 index closed up 1.20%...

Possible asset bubble: What will become of prosperity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy