Usa, Yellen extends the first date of the potential default to 5 June. Biden confident he will have a deal soon

New York – Five more days to avoid bankruptcy of accounts. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave Congress a new “deadline” on June 5, by which if there is no agreement on raising the debt ceiling, the United States will not be able to pay its bills.

The previous deadline was June 1, considered for weeks the date X, the one not to be exceeded. In recent days, the Republicans had expressed doubts that it could not be postponed. For this reason, Yellen had received an appeal from many quarters to show the real data and to provide more precise information.

The head of the Treasury did it, postponing the deadline. “Based on the most recent data available – she communicated to Congress – the Treasury believes that from June 5 the resources will become insufficient to meet government obligations, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit”.

The deficit amounts to nearly $31.4 trillion. If an agreement is not found between the White House and the Republicans, Washington should declare the default of accounts: the first payments to be skipped would be those intended for federal employees, the military and the benefits to be paid to retirees. The ripple effect would spill over into financial markets, not just on Wall Street, but around the world.

The US president, who said he was confident he could secure a debt deal by tonight, said a default could trigger a crisis that would cost eight million workers their jobs. The worst-case scenario is receding, but the danger has not yet been averted, even if the negotiators and Congress will have a few more days.

Yellen had just reaffirmed the June 1 deadline on Monday. Since then, as explained by the Speaker of the Chamber, Kevin McCarthy, “some progress has been made but there is still no agreement”.

The Republican Patric McHenry, one of the negotiators, confirmed the positive signals, however underlining one aspect: “Every time we take a step forward, the issues that remain on the table become more and more complicated”. There is an agreement on raising the limit for two years and imposing a cut in spending for the same period, but that does not affect the military and veterans, protected categories especially in these days which will lead to Memorial Day, Monday, the day in which millions of people remember the American Fallen of all wars. But the reputation of the United States remains at stake.

Network agencies could downgrade the economy’s rating, which got triple “A” ratings from Standard & Poor’s after a similar debt battle in 2011. Barack Obama was the president then, and the situation was similar to this one, with the Republicans controlling the House. In the last few hours Fitch has sent a warning, while Moody’s appears more optimistic. Standard & Poor’s, however, remained silent.