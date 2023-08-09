USD/JPY Maintains Uptrend Amidst Consolidation: Long Positions Remain Attractive

USD/JPY maintains uptrend after short-term consolidation

In the first two trading days of this week, USD/JPY showed some strength, breaking through the 142.50 level and approaching the 143.50 level. However, it is worth noting that the pair is currently at the upper border of a short-term consolidation zone, which could lead to a small decline. Still, many traders view any potential pullback as a buying opportunity, as the pair offers positive trade-offs, making it an attractive option for long positions.

If it falls in the short term, with the rise of the 50-day moving average, it is expected that the 141.75 level will provide strong support. Market participants are keeping a close eye on this key area, with the 138 level below, previously an important resistance level, turned into a major support level. Taking these factors into account, the market is unlikely to see a significant decline, making it an unfavorable environment for sales.

Additionally, traders are advised to focus on the 200-day moving average, which coincides with the 138 level. This technical indicator has a lot of influence in the market and can influence the price action.

Looking ahead, the 145 level is a major resistance as it previously showed a strong upside hurdle. If the market can break above this level, it could signal a possible breakout, which opens the door for significant upside potential. In this case, traders may look at the 150 level as a long-term target.

The pair’s dynamics are largely influenced by the continuation of the Bank of Japan’s massive quantitative easing measures. As a result, the value of the Japanese Yen is affected, causing the trend observed on the chart.

Given the current strength of the USD and current market conditions, it seems unlikely that the pair will see a significant decline. Also, the chances of a sharp sell-off are low. Therefore, traders are advised to enter the market with an upside position, target potential resistance levels, and carefully monitor the Bank of Japan’s policy for any possible changes in market dynamics.

USD/JPY strengthened, with the pair approaching the upper limit of a short-term consolidation zone. While a minor pullback is likely, the outlook remains positive, with short-term support levels and aggressive swaps making this market attractive to buyers. Market participants should keep an eye on key levels such as the resistance at 145, which could offer significant upside potential. Also, keeping up with the Bank of Japan’s actions is crucial to navigating the pair’s movements.

At 16:19 Beijing time, USD/JPY was at 143.25/27.

