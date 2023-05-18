Use ChatGPT at work? That’s what labor law says

ChatGPT is currently making a name for itself worldwide: The AI-based chatbot can generate any type of text on request. A possibility that also has enormous potential for the working world. But what does the employment law framework for the use of the AI ​​tool look like? Nils Wigger from the employment law firm Wittig Ünalp knows what needs to be considered.

The AI ​​application ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) from the American company OpenAI has been freely available since November 2022. Since then, Internet users all over the world have been communicating with the chatbot, which provides answers in natural language based on text or voice input. ChatGPT can write, correct, complete, analyze and translate texts of any kind. These skills open up enticing new opportunities for many workers and employers – but also some labor law challenges.

Letting ChatGPT do the work: Is that generally allowed?

From e-mails to job advertisements to the analysis of large amounts of data – all this can be created automatically with ChatGPT. The AI ​​application could thus make everyday working life much easier for many people. But is the use of the software permitted from an employment law perspective? “Basically, employees can let ChatGPT do their work,” explains Nils Wigger. “Because, according to today’s view, an AI is not a third party, but merely a working tool.” Consequently, the non-transferability of the service (§ 613 BGB) does not stand in the way of an application. However, it is advisable for employees to inform their employers before using the AI. There is at least an obligation to provide information if the tasks are performed exclusively with the chatbot.

ChatGPT: A good assistant, but not an expert

However, ChatGPT does not work entirely without your own contribution. On the one hand, the entries (“prompts”) must be as precise as possible in order to receive useful answers. On the other hand, the texts generated by the chatbot are not always error-free. If employees adopt incorrect content, these are counted as their own mistakes. You should therefore always critically question AI-based texts and check them for accuracy.

Caution is required when it comes to data protection

It is also important never to enter sensitive data into ChatGPT. “All data is stored by OpenAI and unnamed service providers. Against the Processing of personal data there are therefore considerable concerns,” says Nils Wigger. It is also possible that ChatGPT uses the information received to further optimize its services. It can happen that the software remembers numbers, company data or even business secrets and passes them on to third parties.

Rights and obligations of employers

Companies that are against working with ChatGPT due to data protection issues, for example, may prohibit its use in the company. “As part of their right to issue instructions, employers can introduce or prohibit ChatGPT in their company. If the prohibition is violated, labor law measures such as a warning or dismissal can be taken,” explains Nils Wigger. If employers want to use the chatbot for personnel decisions (e.g. selection of applicants), it must be ensured that the final decision must always lie with a natural person (according to Art. 22 Para. 1 DSGVO). In order for a company to have an overview of all rights and obligations in connection with ChatGPT, Nils Wigger recommends legal advice. “In this way, a legally compliant and responsible implementation of the AI ​​application in the company can be ensured.”

Source: Wittig Ünalp Rechtsanwälte PartGmbB / CCAW PR and text

