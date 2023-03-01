



Introduction: After being plagued by the epidemic for 4 years, in February 2023, the Mobile World Congress (MWC23) will return to normal. The editors of Sina Digital also returned to Barcelona. Since the 2019 MWC conference, they have observed the European market closely again.

On the day of MWC 2023, the OPPO booth is probably the busiest one in Fira Barcelona Gran Via (where the MWC conference is held). Football stars Michael Owen and Luis Garcia appeared at the OPPO booth, participated in the OPPO press conference on the first day of MWC, and experienced the new product OPPO Find N2 Flip as the first overseas users.

In this event, OPPO also released new products such as the brand new Wi-Fi 6 router and OPPO 45W liquid cooling radiator; OHealth H1 home health monitor, smart glasses Air Glass 2 and other products were also unveiled here simultaneously.

As the media, re-understanding OPPO, which is going overseas, also starts from this booth activity.

The European market is still in “phase one”

On the first day of the opening, Zhou Chao, OPPO’s Overseas Chief Marketing Officer, and Zhang Zhouchuan, OPPO’s Overseas Sales and Service President, talked to the media, naturally starting from the European market.

More specifically, Spain and Italy. Zhou Chao said that for OPPO, these two countries are currently the two markets with relatively good performance.

Of course, in terms of entry time, OPPO is still a newcomer in the European market. So Zhou Chao called the current work of OPPO in the European market as the “first stage”, emphasizing that sincerity and patience are still needed.

According to the data agency Counterpoint Research, the European smartphone market will ship 176 million units in 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 17%, the lowest level since 2012. The bad environment is obviously not good news, but Zhou Chao does not seem anxious. He believes that no matter how the overall market changes, it will have little impact on OPPO, which does not have such a high share.

And OPPO, which he said “the share is not so high”, is actually the fourth in the European market shipments in Q4 of 2022 in terms of data, with a share of 5%.

In the face of the figures and goals that the media are more concerned about, Zhang Zhouchuan said that he did not set too clear figures: “Our company is actually very simple. If the products are good enough and in place, the real results will follow. Come on, we never set how much this market can achieve today, and how much it can achieve next year.” ——This way of thinking is also quite OPPO, from cause to effect, water to nature should be a matter of course, for OPPO A process of getting used to.

OPPO’s “fellow people” Champions League

A similar concept applies to the outermost cooperation, which is the fate of OPPO and football.

OPPO seems to have been keeping an eye on football in Europe, even before they made a big push into Europe (until the Find X in 2018, OPPO phones were only sold in China, India, the Philippines, and a few other Asian countries).

In 2015, OPPO co-branded a mobile phone with Barcelona, ​​and announced a cooperation with UEFA in the summer of 22. The OPPO Find N2 Flip, which will be sold in Europe on February 28, 2023, will become the official designated phone for the UEFA Champions League. It is precisely because of this that Owen and Garcia, as well as the Champions League trophy, will appear on the OPPO booth, which is mutual recognition.

Cooperation between brands is often regarded as a marketing opportunity, but OPPO + Champions League, cooperation notes belong to mutual recognition. When asked why he chose the Champions League, Zhang Zhouchuan said that it was because of the same concept, the Best of the Best of the Champions League, which coincides with OPPO’s idea of ​​only the best. Our company also pays attention to like-minded people, looking for “commendable people”. ,This is the most important.

From this perspective, OPPO Find N2 Flip has become a “not necessarily the earliest, but it must be the best” realistic commentary.

Small folds become new opportunities

For OPPO’s European strategy, the “small fold”, that is, the OPPO Find N2 Flip, seems to be about to become a new opportunity.

Sina Digital visited two offline markets in Barcelona, ​​interestingly, in one of them. OPPO’s counter is not far from Samsung’s. Even on the operator’s promotional posters, the products of the two manufacturers occupy the front and back covers respectively, which is quite tit-for-tat.

Regardless of whether it is an offline counter or a local street advertisement in Barcelona, ​​the C position is Find N2 Flip.

“Before we released this product, everyone felt that there was no clear concept of when this small folding machine would become the main machine, but after this release, there were many overseas media reports. These reports actually talked about a very cyclical period. The point is that this product is considered to have rapidly promoted the popularity of folding machines after it came out, because it solved the most basic pain points of users.”

Zhou Chao’s remarks explained why Find N2 Flip was recognized in overseas markets, and also confirmed the similar journey of this product in China.

OPPO is not the first to launch this type of mobile phone that folds up and down, but according to our understanding, OPPO has been developing this type of mobile phone a few years ago, but the result is not satisfactory internally. Therefore, it was put on hold until 22 years before it was listed.

Although the Find N2 Flip, polished over time, was released later, it has also corrected some shortcomings of similar products in a targeted manner. For example, the durability and more suitable strength of the shaft, as well as the pain point of battery life.

Before it, Samsung’s similar products were popular in apps such as Xiaohongshu, and they often appeared as accessories for fashion girls; Find N2 Flip is not only a fashion accessory, but also practicality is more important. For the first time, domestic users realized that small folding phones can also be used as main mobile phones, not just as backup phones.

In the offline store in Barcelona, ​​the front-line salesperson mentioned that after being as practical as a conventional mobile phone, this originally fashionable product can easily attract the attention of European users. It may not be an unexpected result that the pre-sale volume exceeded their expectations.



