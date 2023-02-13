Usa, the octagonal object with hanging strings is a mystery

The new “flying object detected near Lake Huron was pulled down by order of President Joe Biden and did not represent a “military threat” for the US territory, a senior administration official said. “As a measure precautionary and on the recommendation of the military command, President Biden has tidy to knock down the object unidentifiedhe stated. ‘We assessed that it was not a military threat to anything on the ground,’ he added. It was a “device octagonal con rope that hung downward“said the same source. He didn’t have one visible capsule and it was unmanned. It was located in the US state of Michigan, at an elevation of about 6,000 meters, and “was going to fly over Lake Huron”, he added. A general in the US Aerospace Forces for North America said he does not rule out the possibility “aliens” or any other explanation, referring to a thorough analysis of the experts Of intelligence.

That’s what the general said Glen Van Herckwhich was asked for a comment on the series of sightings of ‘high altitude objects‘, three in the last three days, intercepted in the sky and shot down by the American and Canadian air forces. The last one, Sunday, at octagonal shape was hit by a american fighter and destroyed while flying six kilometers over Lake Huron, between Michigan and Canada. “I’ll let the intelligence and counterespionage speculate – answered the senior officer when asked about the hypothesis of the ‘aliens – I don’t rule out anything“. “At this point – he added – we take into consideration all the tracks to identify each type of threat or potential threat, a we unknownwhich approaches the Nord America“.

