Used car prices are stabilizing again after the decline that occurred after July 2022. Auto1 Group, one of Europe’s leading digital automotive platforms for buying and selling used cars online, today published the Auto1 Group Price Index, the Europe used car price report. This new index provides insight into the monthly evolution of used car wholesale prices across Europe since 2015 and based on approximately 3.6 million used car transactions. In 2022 alone, Auto1 Group sold more than 649,000 cars through its websites and apps.

Record drop in used car wholesale prices in Q4 2022

After a substantial increase in used car prices for several consecutive quarters starting in April 2021, wholesale prices peaked in July 2022 with an index value of 171.6. Used car prices increased throughout 2021 and 2022 due to several key factors, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, semiconductor shortages and therefore shortages and long lead times for new cars, as well as a general influence of inflation. After the peak in July 2022, prices have fallen. This was the steepest drop since the Index’s inception in 2015, with wholesale prices falling 11.8% during the fourth quarter, from the Index’s peak of 171.6 in July 2022 to year-end value of 151.3 in December 2022. “Used car prices increased over the past year, before experiencing a sudden collapse in the fourth quarter of 2022. We expected a gradual and slow decline in prices, instead we have witnessed a sudden and sudden decrease. The increase in used car prices of over a year was practically reabsorbed within a few weeks”, says Francesco Rocchi, Director Sales & Remarketing Italy of Auto1 Group. “In the first quarter of 2023, however, we observe a more stable context, with prices slightly increasing by 1% from January to March”.

Stabilization of used car prices in Q1 2023

After the significant price decline in the fourth quarter of 2022, as shown in the chart, Auto1 Group has observed a more stable current environment for used car wholesale prices in the first quarter of 2023: The Auto1 Group Price Index has declined since January in February by 0.1%, with a passage from 149.3 to 149.1. With the most recent data, the Auto1 Group Price Index moved from 149.1 in February to 150.9 in March, an increase of 1.2%. Overall, prices increased slightly by 1% from January to March.

Auto1 Group Price Index

Report on used car prices in Europe The Auto1 Group Price Index shows the monthly evolution of used car prices across Europe. Analyzing its database, made up of around 3.6 million used car transactions across Europe, Auto1 Group has developed an innovative Index with the aim of improving transparency in the used car market and therefore providing insights into retail prices. wholesale. The starting point of the Auto1 Group Price Index is January 2015, with a reference value of 100. The Auto1 Group Price Index is published every month.