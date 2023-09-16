Used electric cars – Used electric cars are becoming more expensive – News

Until now, anyone who wanted to sell their electric car as a used car usually had to accept high price discounts. Battery life in particular was a reason for caution for potential used car buyers. But the latest figures show that the residual values ​​of electric cars, i.e. the prices on the secondary market, have caught up with petrol and diesel vehicles in recent years.

Anyone who currently sells their electric car as a used car receives, on average, almost the same amount of money as for a petrol or diesel Occasion. Behind this is the increasing demand for such cars, says Daniel Schaller from the Hutter car dealership in Winterthur. «We have noticed that the demand for electric vehicles has increased massively. Cars that are older or have a few more kilometers are particularly sought after on the secondary market today.

Trade with e-occasions will continue to grow

It is currently unlikely that demand and thus prices for purely electric cars on the Swiss used car market will collapse again.

According to Philipp Zimmermann, whose company Auto-i-Dat has been recording all data for the industry on passenger cars, commercial vehicles and motorcycles registered in Switzerland for decades, there are several reasons why the second-hand trade in purely electric cars will continue to grow. “Today, in addition to small entry-level models and large SUVs, mid-range cars are also very well represented when it comes to electric vehicles. In addition, consumers today understand that the range is longer, the batteries last longer and the operating costs are lower.

E-occasions sell faster

But not only have the prices for electric occasional cars increased, electric vehicles are also selling faster than gasoline or diesel engines. On average, it takes 71 days to find a new vehicle owner. Daniel Schaller also observes this. “The cars turn relatively quickly. If we put such a car online today, on various platforms, we can find a buyer pretty quickly. Or we also try to serve our existing customers with such vehicles.”

The share of purely electric car occasions in the overall market is still modest. But according to Schaller, it won’t stay that way. “I think the garage owner has gasoline in his blood per se. But that has to change now that the gasoline is converted into amp beetles. And now we just have to be there and participate. And yes, there will be change.”

Market share for new registrations significantly higher

When it comes to new registrations, alternative drives have no longer been a niche for a long time. According to the Swiss Auto Association, alternative drives have had a market share of 55.3 percent of newly registered cars so far this year. Purely electrically powered passenger cars achieved an average market share of 22.6 percent between January and August.

Several factors could dampen demand for electric cars somewhat. So far, security of supply, rising electricity prices and the expansion of the automobile tax to electric cars are not reflected in the figures, neither on the primary nor on the secondary market. In contrast to the improved battery life, these factors could be a reason for caution for potential electric car buyers in the future.