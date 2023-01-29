Listen to the audio version of the article

The trend is growing. Waste tire collection works. And with the numbers continuing to climb, the amount of emissions into the air decreases. The data comes from the Ecopneus consortium, a non-profit organization that collects and recycles end-of-life tires throughout Italy and which in the entire national scenario manages about 60 percent of tires that have reached the end of their run, collecting an average of 200,000 tons each year, “widespreadly traced in all the towns of Italy”, from large centers to villages, from small mountain towns to smaller islands.

Records collection

In 2022, the Consortium recorded a tire collection of 230,000 tonnes. An important fact, as the managers underline. «Compared to the collection targets established by law, calculated on the quantities of tires placed on the market by member companies in the previous calendar year, in 2022 Ecopneus collected 119% of its legal target – the Consortium clarifies -, meeting the mandate ministerial of +20% required”.

A capillary presence

The number of requests for the collection of tires intended for collection was also high: last year there were 80 thousand and they involved more than 27,500 tire specialists, service stations and garages in all the Italian provinces.

«During the year, Ecopneus deployed all the resources at its disposal, ensuring widespread collection throughout the national territory, making a strong commitment to the development of the recycled rubber market – comments Federico Dossena, general manager of the consortium -, as demonstrated by the increasing use in many sectors, from construction, to industry, to sport, to infrastructures, making an important contribution to the global objectives of sustainability and contrast to the climate crisis. Possible results thanks to a supply chain made up of companies throughout the national territory that with Ecopneus are committed and invest in innovation and research».

Not just collection

The activity carried out by the consortium does not stop at just recovery but goes further. «In 2021 alone, Ecopneus has allocated around 2 million euros in R&D projects to encourage the development of the recycled rubber applications market, in terms of quality of materials and expansion of the application sectors».