Depicting a new era of pure electric with a bZ CITY FAW Toyota interprets the new value beyond zero emission

DoNews Auto News on October 27th, on October 25th, the launch conference of FAW Toyota bZ4X and bZ3 debut was successfully held on October 25th. With bZ CITY as the creative concept, this listing conference brought the audience a beautiful experience beyond zero emission, presenting the relationship between “people and people”, “people and vehicles”, “people and nature”, and “people and society”. A different kind of freedom.

FAW Toyota’s first pure electric SUV bZ4X redefines the value benchmark for the current pure electric SUV market with its comprehensive breakthrough and innovative product strength. At the same time, FAW Toyota’s first pure electric mid-size sedan, the bZ3, was unveiled, and together with the bZ4X, it depicted a different and colorful world of freedom.

bZ3 and bZ4X will form a dual layout of FAW Toyota in the electric SUV and sedan market, which not only has the leading advantage of accumulation, but also proves our determination to open a new electric future. In the near future, FAW Toyota will also successively launch pure electric crossover sedans and pure electric medium and large SUVs, gradually improve the strategic layout of electrification, and fully meet the diverse needs of China‘s new generation of users for electric travel.

beyond Zero, giving pure electricity infinite possibilities

bZ City, built under the new concept of “beyond Zero”, is an unprecedented electric new world, where everyone can freely enjoy the beauty of electric. Based on new concepts and new ideas, FAW Toyota bZ4X came into being to help users reach an unprecedented comfort zone.

In 1997, the world‘s first mass-produced hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), the Prius, was introduced. For nearly a quarter of a century since then, Toyota has been actively promoting the in-depth development of all-round electrification technology in order to allow consumers to choose freely according to their own needs. Today, the cumulative global sales of Toyota’s electrified products have exceeded 20 million units. In the domestic market, FAW Toyota is also a leader in the field of new energy.

As early as 2005, FAW Toyota took the lead in introducing the hybrid vehicle Prius, creating a precedent for mass production of passenger electric vehicles in China and winning the favor of many early electric vehicle users. For more than ten years, FAW Toyota has been actively exploring and promoting the strategic transformation of new energy, and now it has formed five mature power combinations covering fuel, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, pure electric and hydrogen energy.

Therefore, unlike other brands on the new energy track, FAW Toyota is time-honed, reliable, diverse and advanced. Not only that, FAW Toyota has been deeply involved in the Chinese market for nearly 20 years. It has a stronger and better service system and a more advanced and mature new energy product series. With such a strong endorsement, FAW Toyota bZ4X has the confidence to allow users anytime, anywhere. Have a better new consumer journey.

People-oriented, let everyone freely enjoy the beauty of electric

FAW Toyota bZ4X is under the guidance of the “people-oriented” concept, relying on Toyota’s many years of experience in the field of electric vehicles, and the reliable reputation of quality cultivated around the world, using a pure electric platform built on the basis of the e-TNGA idea The first model ever built.

In order to realize the beautiful space of “people and people”, FAW Toyota bZ4X is a miniaturized unit specially developed for BEVs based on the e-TNGA architecture, which is optimally matched with the battery, and the golden ratio of “long axis and short overhang” is added to realize the The creation of leapfrog space. High-performance sound insulation glass, measures to reduce wind noise, and heat pump air conditioners in colleges and universities ensure the quietness and comfort of the interior space, allowing users to enjoy the comfort and warmth brought by pure electric vehicles.

Inheriting the high passability of Toyota’s off-road genes, FAW Toyota bZ4X is equipped with X-MODE four-wheel drive off-road assist mode and Grip-Control intelligent creep mode, realizing a new driving pleasure of “people and cars”. At the same time, based on the e-TNGA architecture With a low center of gravity and high rigidity, users can control the vehicle more freely.

For the harmonious development of “people and society”, FAW-Toyota bZ4X inherits Toyota’s 25-year electrification technology accumulation and 0 bad record of battery safety. Tough frame structure, effectively avoid potential safety hazards such as battery spontaneous combustion. At the same time, Toyota Safety Sense3.0 provides excellent active safety performance for vehicles, and protects a safe and secure traffic society with reliable quality and leading technology.

The symbiotic coexistence of “human and nature” is inseparable from the interaction between technology and nature. The high-efficiency solar charging dome of FAW Toyota bZ4X and the “development goal of 90% battery capacity retention rate in 10 years” effectively reduce energy consumption. consumption, realize energy saving and emission reduction, and protect the natural environment.

For every user, the FAW Toyota bZ series is a family, a friend, a partner, a leader, a more intimate new electric world, a “people-oriented” redefinition of electric vehicles, and an evolution beyond zero-emission and full value. Another kind of freedom and beautiful electric.

Today, when China‘s electric vehicle market has ushered in a golden age, FAW Toyota, as one of the main forces in the automotive industry, actively implements the national dual-carbon strategy to bring more mature and reliable electric travel to users. The press conference allowed the audience to see the top strength of FAW Toyota bZ series, and also showed the industry that FAW Toyota brought different new value to the new energy world. In the future, I believe that more people will join the FAW Toyota bZ family and experience the beauty and happiness of the electric age together.