Using Bay Leaf as a Definitive Cleaning Remedy for Your Home

The bay leaf It has endless uses in cleaning. In our decoration section, you will find different home tricks that have this plant as the protagonist and that will help you put an end to some of the big problems in your home. Today we are going to talk to you about the use of bay leaf in your kitchen. In addition to seasoning dishes and giving it a tasty touch, this leaf will help you put an end to the unpleasant smell in your refrigerator. To do this you will only have to Moisten a leaf of this plant and place it on a shelf. This will absorb bad odors and it will give off a good aroma.

This method, economical and simple, you can use it for any space in the home: closets, drawers or rooms that create a bad smell, like the bathroom. In addition, it can be of great help if you live with a smoker at home. Other tricks to eliminate bad smell from the refrigerator include using a split lemon, putting bicarbonate or carbon in the refrigerator, and using breadcrumbs with vinegar.

If the smell persists, it may be because there is some food that is in poor condition, so it is best to start deep cleaning your appliance: Withdraw all the food in the refrigerator and check its condition. Clean Thoroughly clean the refrigerator with disinfectant products. Lava also all the containers and packaging in the refrigerator. If your refrigerator has an air filter, check if it needs to be cleaned or replaced according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

