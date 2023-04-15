Uss case, passing the buck between Nordio and the prosecutors: “The minister did not ask for prison”

Escape Artem Uss, institutional clash between magistrates and the ministry

“No one wants to take responsibility. None of those who played a role in the disastrous detention of Russian Artem Usswanted by the United States, arrested in Italy and fled from house arrest last March 22, admits mistakes”. benefit of not ending up in prison despite knowing that the 40-year-old Artem Uss, son of the oligarch Aleksandr Uss, governor of the Siberian region of Krasnojarsk and personal friend of Vladimir Putin, had the means, resources and complicity to vanish at the first opportunity”.

But the Republic continues, “Above all, Justice Minister Carlo Nordio does not do it, who, while aware of the US Justice Department’s interest in that man accused of oil smuggling, financial crimes, military technology trafficking and money laundering and in the related extradition procedure, has not lifted a finger to ask for a more restrictive to simple house arresters”.

Due notes sent by the Americans warned of the “very high risk of escape” asking that the fixer remain in prison until extradition. Now the Court of Appeal of Milan opens an institutional clash by reminding the minister that he could revoke the house arrest and send him back to his cell.

Meloni, there are anomalies on Uss, we need to clarify

“Certainly the fact is quite serious, I reserve the right to talk about it with Minister Nordio when I come back to understand how things went, there are certainly anomalies. The main anomaly I believe is the decision of the appeal court to keep him under house arrest for questionable reasons and to maintain the decision even when there was a decision on extradition: therefore I believe that the minister was right to initiate disciplinary action and therefore we need to clarify”. Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni in a press point on the sidelines of the mission in Ethiopia, speaking of the Uss case.

