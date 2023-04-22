Uss case, total clash Nordio-magistrates. “Serious interference from the minister”

Uss case, the blame game between magistrates and the government. Article 714

The case Artem Uss now it has turned into one clash open between magistrates e Minister of Justice. After the disciplinary action decided by Nordic against three prosecutors of the prosecutor’s office Milano for “inexcusable mistake” chaos broke out. There are sometimes paradoxes. Especially in politics. And so – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – it can happen that a minister target some magistrates for not asking the prison of a subject then escaped, when in reality that same minister could have asked equal measure, but it didn’t. Uss Artem has become a case of passing the buck. Nordio, in fact, based in article 714 of the code of criminal procedure could have asked for a coercive measure (even prison) for the entrepreneur. He quotes the code: “At any time, the person whose extradition is requested can be subjected, at the request of the Minister of Justicea coercive measures“. Of course the last word would always be gods judgesbut this request, after the granting of house arrest, is not never arrived.

“It’s a dangerous drift which undermines the principle of the separation of powers”, said the acting president of the Court of Milan Fabio in the meeting Lawyer. And – continues the Fact – Eugenio does not mince words Albamonteleader of the progressive robes of Area: “It is an exercise of disciplinary action by popular acclaim, indeed by the government, which creates a previous Very grave in terms of intrusiveness of the executive power on the autonomy and independence of the jurisdiction. It’s a way to unload your own on others responsibility“. For the ANM of Milan, disciplinary action serves to “mask inadequacies of administrations”. Yesterday Giorgia Melons met with Nordio for clarification. And today the minister will report in Parliament.

