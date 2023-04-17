Uss, extradition was requested by Russia. The government knew about it for 4 months

Escape Artem Uss, the government knew but chose not to intervene

It doesn’t stop arguing leak Of Artem Uss from Italy. The fixer russo managed to get back into his Village and the case became not alone politico but of interest internationalwith the Usa which they ask the Italian government explanations for ignoring their warning about risks who ran with that prisoner, son of the governor of Siberia. Forty-eight hours difference the November 9, 2022for the benefit of Russians on Americans, and the combination of these 48 hours and a law on the subject of extraditionsthey reveal – reads the Corriere della Sera – what it was, until the escape on March 22, 2023 of the Russian businessman Artem Uss give it House arrest with electronic bracelet, the real political embarrassment for the government to handle Meloni-Nordio: even higher than that now for the mocking escape of the Russian tycoon, why impossible to try to share con i Milanese judges.

Until now – continues the Corriere – it was already known that after the arrest of Uss also there Russia paradoxically he had asked the extradition for one’s own investigation per embezzlementseemed to many a pretext to try to save the son of a governor of a Siberian region dear to Putin. But what has not been considered so far is that i Russians they burned on time americans and requested his extradition 48 hours earlier, on 9 November. Uss of course he lent right away consent: and when there is consent, the judges have no role in the extradition, but it is only the government at that point having to decide yes or no.

