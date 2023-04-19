Uss, the electronic bracelet rang dozens of times. Nordio sanctions the prosecutors

Artem Uss, all signals ignored by Italy on the flight to Russia

The case of leak of the Russian businessman Artem Uss it gets bigger every day. The latest discovery made on the son of the governor of Siberia it’s sensational. His electronic bracelet (without GPS and currently not found) arranged in addition to house arrest, – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – as far as the investigatorsbefore the breakout on March 22, ha sent signals per dozens of times. Uss, on the order of the Court of Appeal, Uss will leave prison on December 2 after having been arrested on October 17th. Now, according to what was explained by the Prosecutor’s Office, the alarms derive from a malfunction of tracking managed under contract by Fastweb. THE carabinieri they would have had this explanation, it is not clear whether informal or official, come on technicians from the telephone company. But could the last alert that started at 1.52 pm on March 22 be yet another malfunction? A few minutes after Uss it was already fugitive.

In reality – continues Il Fatto – in a note yesterday evening Fastweb made it known that “it does not appear any malfunction neither of the electronic bracelet nor of any other device in use. The alarms emitted by the bracelet would indicate, on the contrary, the full functionality of the device when reporting to the police the estrangement of the bracelet from home or possible tampering attempts. The Minister of Justice of the Meloni government, the former prosecutor Carlo Nordiche started a disciplinary action against the judges of the Milanese Court of Appeal Monica Fagnoni, Micaela Curami and Stefano Caramellino, accusing them of “gross and inexcusable negligence” for having granted house arrest with an electronic bracelet on 25 November 2022 to the 40-year-old Russian entrepreneur Artem Uss.

