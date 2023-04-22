Home » Uss, the father removed as governor. Nordio now takes it out on Piantedosi
Uss, the father removed as governor. Nordio now takes it out on Piantedosi

Uss, the father removed as governor. Nordio now takes it out on Piantedosi

Uss, the case gets magnified: Putin expels his father from Siberia

The case Artem Uss continues to hold court, the minister’s parliamentary question did not help Nordicindeed his speech in the Chamber has accessed even more minds, given that the Keeper of the Seals he also called into question Planted for the story of the escape of the Russian businessman: “The notes Usa also send all’Interpol“. Il Keep them in mind knew that Russian Artem Uss was a escape risk, yet it has not set up any particular supervisory measures to prevent him from escaping from house arrest. To reveal it, in the formal and bureaucratic language of the disclosure to the Parliament and without ever naming the government colleague who holds that dicastery, it is precisely the minister Carlo Nordic. Who yesterday, in front of a desolately half-empty room, explained that all the information arrived from Department of Justice of the United States on the danger of the detainee and the high possibility that he would escape from Basiglio’s apartment were shared, step by step, with the Interpol division of the Interior Ministry. For the dem Enrico Borghi, it is the “worst passing the buck from Tempi in Kappler”.

In the end – continues the Republic – someone paid for the escape of Artem Uss: Vladimir Putin he removed the father Aleksander from the charge of governor of Krasnoyarsk, the Siberian region rich in raw materials. He communicated it himself on his Telegram channel: «I had a meeting with the president and received an offer to continue working at federal level”. Probably Aleksander Uss pays i public thanks addressed to the Kremlin for the return of his son to his homeland, interpreted as recognition of the role of Putin in the flight from Italy: several nationalist exponents suffered it criticized for that clumsy tribute.

