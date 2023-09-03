Home » Ustica massacre, from Amato lies? The earthquake bomb Italy-NATO relations
Business

Ustica massacre, from Amato lies? The earthquake bomb Italy-NATO relations

by admin
Ustica massacre, from Amato lies? The earthquake bomb Italy-NATO relations

Massacre of Ustica, that’s why no one has the truth in their pocket. The comment

The version by Giuliano Amato and the opposite one of General Tricarico both must be taken into consideration so that the one of does not prevail Julian Amato for the greater political caliber of his supporter. It has been seen that as regards the intervention of Craxi Amato gave a totally wrong version because he backdated to 1980 an intervention that instead was 6 years later. From this and much more, therefore, it emerges that no one has the revealed truth in their pocket.

READ ALSO: Cicchitto at La Piazza di Affari: “The one against Craxi was a real coup d’état”

In any case, two basic questions: the first is the following: why does Amato speak only today? The impression is strong that also taking into account the dates (we are talking about an event that dates back to 1980), that it is more than anything else a poisoned meatball with political goals concerning the present rather than the past. Very singular is the drastic summons by Macron (“Macron apologizes”), who obviously had absolutely nothing to do with that affair and who could only intervene in the face of the exhibition of very precise documents and not the evocation of articles or by the signatures of Purgatori which are balanced by other articles, by some Court rulings and by the positions taken by General Tricarico on behalf of the military of the time who are not by definition ugly, dirty and mean.

See also  Energy subsidy costs and interest on debt soar as Britain's December deficit hits record high for same month Provided by Financial Associates

The impression is strong Amato is giving his voice and his image to those who, internally and internationally, wants to complicate relations between Italy, France, NATO and the USA, a beautiful infernal mixture in the presence not of Gaddafi, killed many years ago, but of the Russian aggression against Ukraine which was buffered with difficulty by the joint efforts of the USA of Biden, the European Union and NATO.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

503 Service Unavailable: Error Occurred while Retrieving URL

Constant reference interest rate – Rents should not...

Autumn melons / Smart working in smoke: stop...

Tesla Launches Refreshed Model 3: Design, Cockpit, and...

How a child brings 50,000 euros in tax...

Bankruptcy Mutual Funds: Can Funds Go Bankrupt?

Lease an e-car for less than 200 euros:...

MTA Announces Changes to Service for Labor Day...

the coup in Gabon and the decline of...

Lifelong learning – jungle of offers for further...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy