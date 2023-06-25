Usury, a cancer that does not stop: in 2022 almost 16 million disbursed

Anti-usury advisory board, in 27 years of activity 155,175 hearings 23,629 positions trained

Almost 16 million euros disbursed with guarantees from state funds, 5,480 plays and 586 educated positions. These are some of the data that emerge from the 2022 budget, approved this morning by the annual ordinary assembly of the San Giovanni Paolo II National Anti-usury Consultation. In 27 years of activity, the associated Foundations, which are 34 to date, have carried out 155,175 hearings, educated n. 23,629 positions and disbursed over 495 million euro.

Last year, in terms of the typical operations of Foundations, however, “a significant drop” was recorded in the volume of loans granted with guarantees from state funds. Although the number of people who requested assistance from counseling centers remained stable, there was “a reduction of almost 40% in terms of the total number of interventions and around 29% in terms of the total amount disbursed”. A phenomenon that has particularly affected the Foundations of the South and Islands.

The reasons, explains the Consulta, seem to be attributable to structural, political and economic factors which have created “difficulties” in the relations of the foundations with the banks. In particular, “we have seen a tightening of the banking system which has slowed down operations, reducing our ability to intervene in the disbursement of mortgages and loans”.

