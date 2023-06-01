Uterus for rent, Bettini: “The poor offer their bodies and the rich use them”

Uterus for rent, Schlein in the minority: Bettini is also against it

In the Pd emerges yet another case of internal divisionthis time on surrogacy. The secretary on the Gpa (gestation for others) expressed herself, declaring herself a favorbut half a party on the subject has think diverse. Some names of weight of the moderate wing of the dem have in fact subscribed en masse to a petition to say no to the rented uterus. And the figure has a double political value. In addition to having expressed a different position from that of the dem secretary, they shared the appeal with many members of the Third Pole, both close to Calenda and Renzians. Goffredo was also added to the group of opponents Bettini, considered one of the party’s progressives. “The Gpa practice – says Bettini to Avvenire – mostly involves commodified relationships. There are money transfers. I poor offer the bodyi rich lo they use. Furthermore, the legitimate desire for parenthood is transformed into a right that interferes and plans for the fate of another human being“.

“A creature Still unconscious because it was not conceived, – continues Bettini to Avvenire – for which substantially you decide to deprive her of the figure of the mother. It is quite natural that in the Democratic Party, my party, there are different opinions. All the European left is crossed by a articulated and unresolved confrontation“. Bettini, however, does not take sides openly against his secretary: “The administrative defeat is clear. Schlein he stated it honestly. But she asked for time. The vote of the European. As for me I’m going to comply with this request of a necessary time”.

