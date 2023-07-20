Home » Uterus for rent in solidarity, Pd on the Aventine. Schlein increasingly in difficulty
Uterus for rent in solidarity, Pd on the Aventine. Schlein increasingly in difficulty

Uterus for rent in solidarity, Pd on the Aventine. Schlein increasingly in difficulty

Pd, Schlein has (almost) the whole party against supportive surrogacy. “We will not participate in the vote”, snaps the Aventine

Per Elly Schlein there is a new big problem to solve, on the “supportive” surrogacyin fact, the secretary finds himself with almost the whole party against his line. It had to be the solution to get out of the mess. The anti-embarrassment move, which would have prevented the Democratic Party from giving (again) the image of a split party. Instead – we read in the Messaggero – the choice to leave the Chamber, when on Tuesday in Deputies there will be a vote on the jointly rented uterus (without payments), could represent the proverbial patch worse than the hole. Because already two dem parliamentarians (De Micheli and Madia), during the convulsive river meeting on Monday and Tuesday, made it known that they will not respect the team order arrived from Elly Schlein. And they will vote “No” to what someone, even among the dem, defines as “a de facto legalization of the surrogate uterus”. And the front of the “rebels” seems destined to expand in five days.

To send the Nazarene on the verge of a nervous breakdown, this time, he thought about it amendment Riccardo’s first signature Magi of +Europe. A proposed amendment to the draft law of Fratelli d’Italia who wants to make gestation for others (gpa) a “universal crime”. The objective of +Europe’s amendment, on the other hand, aims at the exact opposite: to allow the “solidarity” surrogate, i.e. without cash transfers.

