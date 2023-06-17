Vacation 2023: Flights will be this summer this summer

Passengers of the airline Wizzair are waiting to board the plane. The volume of travel this summer at international airports is high. picture alliance / Micha Korb

The prices for flights in 2023 are significantly higher than last year.

However, the Germans’ desire to travel is unbroken. Apparently there is a lot of pent-up demand for travel that goes back to the corona pandemic.

An exclusive evaluation of the comparison portal Idealo for Business Insider shows how high the flight prices will be in June, July and August.