Vacation 2023: Flights will be this summer this summer

The prices for flights in 2023 are significantly higher than last year.
However, the Germans’ desire to travel is unbroken. Apparently there is a lot of pent-up demand for travel that goes back to the corona pandemic.
An exclusive evaluation of the comparison portal Idealo for Business Insider shows how high the flight prices will be in June, July and August.
High inflation and increased energy costs are also having an impact Travel on. Flight prices have risen massively in 2023. Flights in Europe, for example, are up to 57 percent more expensive than before the corona pandemic. The head of the tourism group Tui, Sebastian Ebel, has therefore already declared the time of cheap flights to be over for good.