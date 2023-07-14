Vacation: These are Europe’s 5 largest tourist strongholds

A relaxing break looks different: some holiday destinations are particularly popular with tourists. Alexander Spatari via Getty Images

Some European cities are particularly crowded in summer. An analysis by the holiday home portal Holidu shows where most tourists end up.

Croatian Dubrovnik is the leader. In the summer there are 36 tourists per inhabitant.

At least 21 tourists per inhabitant vacation in Venice, which is in second place. Bruges, Rhodes and Reykjavik follow

The summer holiday is often the highlight of the year – but the long wait often ends on a beach full of tourists who stand in the sun and disturb the well-deserved break.

Which cities are particularly overcrowded Holidu, a holiday home rental platform determined based on data from the summer of 2019 – i.e. before the corona pandemic. Here are the European holiday destinations with the highest number of tourists per inhabitant:

1. Dubrovnik, Croatia: 36 tourists per inhabitant

Dubrovnik is known as the setting from the Game of Thrones series. picture alliance / Zoonar | Dalibor Brlek

According to the holiday home portal, Dubrovnik in Croatia is the most crowded travel destination in Europe with 36 tourists per inhabitant. The city with the striking orange roofs is known as a backdrop from the series “Game of Thrones”. Peak travel season is in July and August – if you prefer something a little quieter, a visit in early May or mid-September to mid-October is recommended.

2. Venice, Italy: 21.3 tourists per inhabitant

Since 2021, large cruise ships have been banned from passing through Venice city centre. picture alliance / PIXSELL | Grgo Jelavic

The Italian Venice is therefore also a popular travel destination with 21.3 tourists per inhabitant. The crowds have consequences: Since 2021, large cruise ships have been prohibited from passing through the city center of Venice in order to relieve the local infrastructure. In addition, since January 2023, day tourists have had to reserve and pay for their visit to the city.

3. Bruges, Belgium: 21.1 tourists per inhabitant

Bruges is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. picture alliance / Shotshop | Dmitry Rukhlenko

With 21.1 tourists per inhabitant, the Belgian city of Bruges ranks third in Holidu’s ranking. The medieval city is known for its architecture and famous canals. So it’s hardly surprising that Bruges is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. To avoid big crowds, you can travel in the low season in early May or in September.

4. Rhodes, Greece: 20.9 tourists per inhabitant

Rhodes is best known for its ancient ruins. picture alliance / Ellen Rooney/robertharding | Ellen Rooney

The Greek island of Rhodes is also frequently overcrowded with 20.9 tourists per inhabitant. The largest of the Dodecanese islands, it is best known for its ancient ruins and beautiful beaches. Holidu recommends traveling in April and May. This allows you to avoid the peak holiday season, crowds and higher prices.

5. Reykjavik, Iceland: 16.3 tourists per inhabitant

Tourists are especially amazed by the scenic nature in Reykjavik. picture alliance / Zoonar | Peter Maszlen

Reykjavik in Iceland ranks fifth with 16.3 tourists per inhabitant. The picturesque nature attracts many visitors every year, but the city is also known for its nightlife and a large music festival scene. Peak travel season is from June to August, when the weather is mild and there is most daylight. If you prefer a little peace and quiet on vacation, Holidu therefore recommends the months of May and September.